Qatar and Hezbollah: Odd Bedfellows

Qatar is a dominant Sunni state while Hezbollah is Shiite group. Nevertheless, the Sunni-Shiite difference has not been a barrier for Doha and Hezbollah’s cooperation. Convergence of interests has long brought these state and non-state actor closer to each other.

Over a decade ago, according to Reuters, Qatar established robust relationship with Hezbollah, especially after Doha funded the reconstruction of several Shi‘ite villages. Those villages were destroyed during the 2006. ​

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani pointed out that Hezbollah is a resistance movement. Several reports indicated that Hezbollah is helping guard the Royal Palace in Doha.

In turn, Qatar’s role and interference in Lebanon’s sovereign affairs is notable. Doha sponsored talks in Qatar and supported the March 8th movement in 2008. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited Lebanon in 2010 to survey Qatar’s reconstruction efforts. In Bint Jbeil, Hezbollah organized a large reception for the Emir. The meeting between Hezbollah’s leadership and a Qatari representative came after Iran and P5+1 reached the nuclear agreement showing Doha’s requirement to coordinate policy with the Iranian crescent. Qatar funded Hezbollah’s reconstruction efforts with Hezbollah’s Jihad al- Bina construction company.

The project in Hezbollah’s Dahiyeh neighborhood redevelopment plan reached an estimated $400 million. Jihad al-Bina’s involvement with Hezbollah’s Waad Project caused various financial supported to withdraw. This was due to the notion that the US blacklisted Jihad al-Bina in that year. As a result, this development caused some donors fear repercussions, and possibly being blacklisted. Reportedly, The Qatari charity "Eid Al-Thani" and through Hezbollah supported reconstruction efforts in southern Lebanon after the last war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

According the State Department Treasury Department, that same year, the US blacklisted Jihad al-Bina for sponsoring terrorism activities. Jihad al-Bina was also supported by and received funding from Iran.

According to a book published by Princeton University Press and entitled “Engineers of Jihad: the Curious Connection Between Violent Extremism and Education”, reports points to Jihad al Bina’s training of engineers and architects involved in the reconstruction of Lebanon. Accordingly, more than two thousand individuals worked for Jihad al-Bina. Where these individuals are located now needs to be discovered. The use of a construction company appears to be a common tactic that Qatar supports.

It is the same tactic that Iran uses in other theaters such as in Iraq. One of Iran’s largest companies is the Khatam Al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters. The IRGC dominated company grew out of the Iran-Iraq War.

After the Syrian Civil War erupted, Doha supported groups which were opposed to the Syrian regime. As a result relations stumbled briefly and Nasrallah criticized Qatar on several occasion in his public speeches. However, it did not last long and the relations are now back to normal.

Despite their differences in Syria, Nasrallah said that Hezbollah and Doha are still communicating with each other in order to find a political solution for the Syrian civil war. According to a pro-Hezbollah newspaper the mmeting between Doha and Hezbollah in November 2013 emphasized on the significance of Iran, Syria and Hezbollah axis for Qatar.

During these meetings, Qatar reportedly informed Hezbollah that it is willing “to play a direct role in breaking the ice with Damascus and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.” This indicates that Hezbollah played a role in arranging discussions between Qatari and Syrian officials to thwart Saudi attempts to limit the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in the shattered country.

In addition, in April of last year, Qatar struck a deal with Hezbollah to release 26 fishermen that were arrested on the Syrian-Iraqi border in January of 2016. Qatar also worked with Hezbollah to displace residents of several cities including Zabadani and Madaya.