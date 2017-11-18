Qatar’s beIN Sports Network is on the Verge of Collapsing

Recently, the Swiss federal prosecutors announced a criminal case for suspected bribery linked to World Cup broadcast rights against Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The case involves a bribery scheme regarding the 2026 and 2030 World Cup TV rights to beIN media.

What is Qatar’s other violations concerning beIN Sports? The answer is simple: Qatar appears to be politicizing beIN Sports broadcasts in violation of contracts with sports federations including the UEFA Campions League and the UEFA Europa League as well as FIFA. In reality, some argue that beIN Sports seems to be a gigantic cancer in the region.

FIFA strictly prohibits any display of political, religious or commercial messages on the players’ uniforms no matter what circumstances were.

For example, beIN Sports is allowing coverage of Qatari political issues in its sports broadcasts to include signs of support for Qatar with anti-ATQ slogans. beIN Sports covers the Saudi flag with their logo below the banner of Saudi soccer players. The violation of the sportsmanship spirit by Qatar’s reckless politics can be seen with the Spanish team Malaga displaying Qatari Emir Tamim al-Thani pictures on their team tee-shirts. Qatari players consistently wear their political tee-shirts on the sporting field for millions to see including World Cup qualifying matches.

In June 2017, just as the ATQ was making its case to the world about Qatar’s terrorist threat, beIN Sports announced it won the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA and UEFA in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) for the 2018/19 to 2020/21 seasons. The contract, worth 315 million dollars, means that the UEFA and UEFA will be available exclusively on beIN Sports. Undoubtedly this contract cannot be honored based on the fact that the international sports leagues signed a contract with a state, which is labeled as sponsor of terrorism. Lawyers for UEFA and UEFA must be aware of the implications of such a relationship between their organizations and Qatar. beIN also owns the broadcast rights to CAF Champions League, the Asian Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations which gives Doha major sporting platforms to advance its political agenda and spread disinformation.

FIFA is a slightly different matter that demands attention. When FIFA granted media rights beIN SPORTS for its major international football competitions up to and including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, beIN SPORTS received the status of a Pay-TV rights holder in France. Unknown to Paris, Doha appeared to use this move to push a political agenda with groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda in France’s strategic backyard of North Africa.

The ATQ intends to offer FIFA and other international sport organizations a new platform for broadcasting. On June 12, 2017, Dubai Sports Channel General Manager argued that “There is no escape from forming the Arab bloc in the face of the Qatari monopoly in 21 Arab countries. The time has come for decision-makers in these Arab countries to intervene in order to allow Arab viewers to watch soccer matches for free or at least at nominal prices, as is the case in Europe. The 21 Arab countries have the right to take legal action to defend the rights of their people, as European countries did by allowing their citizens to obtain this right through the European Court of Justice.”

Al-Amiri is correct. In 2012, European countries agreed on a clause to European broadcasting regulations that would allow each European country to broadcast matches deemed to be of national interest on open channels. Pressured by England and Belgium in particular, a regulation was set for the broadcast of all World Cup and other major European matches on at least one open channel. Qatar took advantage of that stipulation by not only capturing a large market share where revenues derived probably went to terrorist coffers. To be sure, the Qatari company beIN Sports, a subsidiary of Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV, has exclusive rights to broadcast most local and international football matches in the Middle East until 2020. Since Qatar rejected the Anti-Terrorist Quartet (ATQ) demands to renounce terrorist support, the sport telecasting world needs to find an alternative to the Qatari-supported sports network. Given reports on Doha’s sponsorship of terrorism and groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda, FIFA and other sports federations should break their contracts with beIN Sports immediately.

Once contracts are broken, the ATQ is preparing an alternative. On June 12, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that the Arab bloc was working to stop the Qatari beIN monopoly with decision-makers currently working to put an end to the current beIN monopoly on Arab and international football tournaments, and that the UAE and Egypt will form the backbone of this bloc with the involvement of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Media City chairman Muflih Al-Hafatah said the new network was being establish together with Egypt and that its 11 high definition channels were “Egyptian with 100 percent Saudi capital.”