Qatar’s Chemical Threats Shocked the World

Qatar’s recent threats have shocked the world and imposed fear in the hearts of many people in the Middle East.

Several human rights organizations, including the Arab Federation for Human Rights and the Arab Organization for Human Rights in the UK and Europe have condemned and denounced Doha’s threats.

Mohammed Saleh Al-Misfer, a political science professor at the University of Qatar and Qatari emir’s adviser, said in an interview broadcast on Qatari state television “The war of Dahis and Ghabra is over, and the Basus war is over (too), and the tribal gathering will not do anything,”. He said “If 10,000, 20,000, 50,000 or 200,000 men gather, a single bomb of poison gas will crush all these tribes”. Al-Misfer added ““tanks, long-range missiles, aircraft and chemical weapons have now taken over and I think, in this case, all massive weapons, God forbid, will be used if something of that sort happened.”

The independent DC-based organization, the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC), immediately issued a press an expansive and detailed press release stating that it is gravely concerned regarding Qatar’s threat. The press release stated:

“Washington, DC – Today, the independent DC-based organization SAPRAC is expressing its concern regarding threats made on Qatar's national television on Monday, October 9, 2017, by an academic from Qatar University, Mohammed Al-Mesfer, who presented himself to the public as an adviser to the Emir of Qatar. He suggested the use of chemical weapons to end the protest of Qatari tribesmen against Doha’s decision to revoke the nationality of Al-Murra tribe’s leader, Shaikh Talib bin Shuraim, along with 54 of his tribal members including 18 women. He also suggested the confiscation of their funds, their expulsion from the state and making an example of them for others. This comes after the revocation of the nationality of the tribal sheikh of Al-Hawajer and his family on September 29, 2017, for rejecting Doha’s actions that threaten the internal security of surrounding Gulf states .

“SAPRAC condemns the Qatari official’s threat on national television, who said that

"no matter how many of them gather, either ten thousand or two hundred thousand, a bomb of poison gas can crush all these tribes, and personal championships will no longer exist."

The 1925 Geneva Protocol prohibits the use of chemical weapons, yet the Qatari Government allowed to have these statements issued on national television to express the direction of the government its officials.

“This inhumane approach was reported earlier by the Qatari Human Rights Committee in 2005, which included the citizenship revocation of over 300 Qatari families that equate to about 6,000 citizens. In addition, Qatar continues to support the North Korean regime by employing thousands of North Korean labor for its construction projects, in spite of UN Security Council Resolution 2371 on August 5, 2017, to impose restrictions on North Korea's foreign currency revenues.

“SAPRAC cautions against the danger of Qatar becoming an outlet for rogue states seeking to overcome international sanctions. The acceptance of thousands of workers from North Korea and Iran represents indirect Qatari support for these two countries and their nuclear programs that threaten international peace and security. We reaffirm that this is a clear violation of international laws and appeal to the international community to intervene and stop abuses to protect the Qatari people.”