Qooboo or The “Cat of the Future”

For those who love the idea of having a pet but their busy schedules will never allow them to spoil their new buddies with a well-deserved amount of love and attention, the Japanese have found THE “solution” and brace yourselves because this is… insane.

These guys are worldwide known for inventing crazy objects and devices that no one even knew they exist or I don’t even understand how someone managed to come up with some of them.

Okay, and because we've got to get back into our own bodies now, we present to you Qooboo

Qooboo is this cat-robot-pillow, which the Japanese modern culture describes as a therapy tool, because it has the power to calm its owners.

The pillow that looks exactly like the back of a cat is equipped with numerous sensors, so that the device reacts whenever is caressed or hugged.

In addition, Qooboo starts moving its tale whenever its owner is not providing her with attention for several hours and she even generates these sounds, similar to purrs.

Qooboo is fitted with a battery that has an autonomy of eight hours and a USB charger.

The price starts from $100 and the concept belongs to a young designer who was forced to leave his cat into his parent’s care because in his new apartment, pets are not allowed.