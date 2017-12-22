QualityTime is Trending at Royal Palms in Phoenix

Christmas is a nostalgic time of year when the smell of peppermint, the twinkling of lights, and the warmth of spirit in the atmosphere help us rekindle our own Christmas memories. This season, we’re making sure #qualitytime is trending by protesting the expected hustle and bustle. Instead, we’re stepping away to create new memorable experiences with the special ones in our lives.

This month, my husband and I snuck away for a night to have some rest and relaxation at Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix. With a heritage dating back to 1929, Royal Palms combines the graciousness and sophistication of a storied Mediterranean villa with the intimacy and privacy of a secluded retreat, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit. It’s no wonder the resort is considered among the most romantic in the country.

Stay: A true taste of the Italian architecture and style, there are many options in accommodations at Royal Palms. From Villas, Luxury Suites, Casitas, and Estate Rooms, all offer old world comfort and unparalleled luxury. Tuscan-style gardens, exquisite tapestries, various antique décor, and stone fireplaces throughout ensures an unparalleled stay. Royal Palms has focused on every single detail of your stay, from hand held steamers in the room (because who wants to haul out an ironing board) and a high-powered, ultra modern Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer tucked away in the bathroom. In quick need of Tums - they’ll find it! Left your debit card in a robe - they’ll go through all the laundry until they find it! (yes, all true stories from my stay at Royal Palms.)

Dining: For a grande yet intimate dining experience, look no further than Royal Palms. The resort’s on-site restaurant, T.Cook’s, has a legacy all its own. As one of Arizona’s most celebrated restaurants for more than two decades, Executive Chef Todd Allison explores Mediterranean cuisine with simple, uncomplicated dishes and seasonal ingredients.

Spa: Private and tranquil, Alvadora Spa at Royal Palms Resort indulges the senses with natural beauty and the finest spa amenities. Eight treatment rooms are steeped in Mediterranean beauty, and many spill into serene, private indoor-outdoor courtyards. Experience therapies incorporating our calming Vichy showers or cascading outdoor 8-foot waterfall showers. Relax next to crackling fireplaces. Rejuvenate and reconnect with a couple's hot stone massage.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix is giving guests many ways to enjoy the holidays with special dining opportunities, a stay package and a glamorous New Year’s Eve party. Details include;

Christmas Eve Brunch at T. Cook’s

Sunday, December 24 - Before the stockings are stuffed and the merriment ensues, unwind with family and friends T. Cook’s and enjoy a festive brunch prepared by Executive Chef Todd Allison.

T. Cook’s 3-Course, Prix-Fixe Menu

Reservations between 10:00am – 1:00pm

$75++ per person. $29++ for children ages 6-12 years old. 5 and under are free.

Christmas Day Dining at T. Cook’s

Monday, December 25 - After all of the presents are unwrapped, kick up your feet and leave the cooking to T. Cook’s. Enjoy a buffet or a prix-fixe dinner. Reservations recommended: 602-808-0766.

T. Cook’s 3-Course, Prix-Fixe Menu / Reservations between 11:00am - 8:00pm / $95++ per person. $32++ for children ages 6-12 years. 5 and under are free.

Royal Palms Holiday Buffet / Reservations between 10:00am - 3:00pm / $85++ per person. $29++ for children 6-12 years. 5 and under are free.

New Year’s Eve Royal Wonderland Party ($95 per person)

Sunday, December 31 from 9pm – 12:30am = Welcome 2018 in style with the first annual Royal Wonderland Party. The private, intimate celebration will be held in the Estrella Ballroom and each ticket includes:

Buffet stations with unlimited food including Mediterranean tacos and a seafood bar.

A live big band playing all night.

Floating fire pits

Cigar rolling

Photo booth

Champagne toast, party favors and a balloon drop at midnight.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-royal-wonderland-tickets-39708802096?aff=es2

New Year’s Eve Package (Rooms from $399 per night)

Make it a romantic New Year’s Eve and book a room package that includes:

Luxury accommodations.

An invitation for two guests to the Royal Wonderland Party.

A bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne splits delivered to your room upon arrival.

Book at Royal PalmsHotel.com (Code: NYE17)

T. Cook’s New Year’s Eve Dinner

Monday, December 31 - Set the stage for a memorable evening and say goodbye to 2017 with dinner at T. Cook’s and a custom, multi-course menu. There will also be live music in the restaurant’s adjoining Mix Up Bar. Reservations recommended: 602-808-0766.

$95 per person for first seating | 3-course | 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

$150 per person for second seating | 5-course and includes a glass of Moet & Chandon | 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

More About Royal Palms Resort and Spa