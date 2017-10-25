The Queen's Former Chef Reveals Her Basic Go-To Breakfast

Earlier this month, former royal chef Darren McGrady spoke with Marie Claire magazine about the royal family’s food preferences during his time at Buckingham Palace.

“Breakfast was very simple for Her Majesty,” he told Marie Claire. “Some Kellogg’s cereal from a plastic container, which she’d serve herself. And some Darjeeling tea.”

Cold cereal and tea?! That is not the full English breakfast we imagined.

In 2012, McGrady gave a more detailed description of the Queen’s breakfast to The Telegraph, noting that she specifically preferred Special K and Corn Flakes and topped her bowl with apricots, prunes or macadamia nuts from a Tupperware. She added fresh strawberries when on vacation at Balmoral, Scotland and would occasionally request a boiled egg or toast and marmalade, he added.

Chaloempol Sinlapa / EyeEm via Getty Images Breakfast fit for a queen, apparently.

Overall, the Queen is a disciplined diner who eats to live instead of the other way around, McGrady told CNN in a recent interview.