The front row at Fashion Week is always stocked with a mix of celebrities, fashion editors and influencers. But it’s not every day you get actual royalty.

Queen Elizabeth II herself made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week on Tuesday. Her Majesty sat next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and took in designer Richard Quinn’s show.

The queen wore a pale blue tweed jacket and dress by Angela Kelly, according to People, with black gloves, black pumps and pearl jewelry. Wintour went with a floral dress, a gold necklace and her trademark black sunglasses.

Both women seemed to be having a good time, smiling and chatting with each other.

Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images From left, British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush, Queen Elizabeth II and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20, 2018, in London.

Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images

No word as to whether the models had to bow to the queen as they walked by on the runway (we think not).

The queen also made an appearance at Fashion Week to tour showrooms, meet with designers and present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, according to the royal family’s Twitter account.

The first recipient of the award is none other than Richard Quinn ― which may have accounted for the queen’s presence at his show.

A statement posted Tuesday at the royal family’s Twitter account read: “The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society & diplomacy, will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or sustainable policies.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Do the models have to bow on the runway now? (Probably not.)

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II attends the Richard Quinn show on Feb. 20.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to HuffPost that this is the queen’s first time at London Fashion Week.

From the looks of it, she enjoyed the experience, even clapping (for a bit) after the show was over:

The Queen tours the showrooms to view the displays and meet designers @LondonFashionWk #LFW pic.twitter.com/JEGYqgncog — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

Her Majesty The Queen meets young people from ‘New Gen' – a British Fashion Council initiative that supports emerging talent. #LFW @LondonFashionWk pic.twitter.com/mYYp3pWk2w — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

Wintour has been busy with the royal family this week, meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge with Wintour and designer Stella McCartney, Feb. 19, 2018.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool via Getty Images The duchess with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Monday night.

Perhaps the queen and the former Kate Middleton will one day take in a show with Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana. Spencer, 27, has walked the runway in recent months for Dolce & Gabbana’s millennial-focused shows.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer walks in Dolce & Gabbana's Italian Christmas show at Harrods on Nov. 2 in London.