Queen Elizabeth showed off her cheeky sense of humor while giving a sweet speech about her son, Prince Charles, turning 70.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” Her Majesty said Wednesday during the party at Buckingham Palace.

“It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow,” she added, referring to Charles’ love of the environment.

“My mother saw me turn 70, of course,” the queen added. “And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 10 in London.

Elizabeth said that over his 70 years, she and her husband, Philip, “have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader, a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history, and a wonderful father.”

“Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative,” the 92-year-old queen said.

She ended the speech with another joke, directed at the organic food line Charles’ started in 1990 called “Duchy Originals.”

“So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a ‘duchy original,’” she said. “To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales.”

Celebrations for Prince Charles’s big milestone started months ago, with his son, Prince Harry, kicking off things with an affectionate speech at an event just days after his own wedding to Meghan Markle.

BBC One also put together a documentary to celebrate that Prince of Wales’ 70th, which revealed sweet tidbits (like Charles’ impression of gobbling turkeys).