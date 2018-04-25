This Is What Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip's Wedding Looked Like

Long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there was another royal wedding the world eagerly anticipated: the nuptials of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in November 1947.

The pair, who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year, were married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. It was a bright spot for many British people after the years of austerity and darkness during World War II.

“For months, the public was treated to tantalizing hints about the details of the bridesmaids’ dresses and the cake and so on,” Sarika Bose, a royalty expert and a lecturer in Victorian literature at the University of British Columbia, told HuffPost. “Here you had this young couple that represented hope for a new, happier age after the war.”

According to their mutual cousin Patricia Mountbatten, the future queen saw that behind his slightly steely exterior, “Philip had a capacity for love which was waiting to be unlocked, and Elizabeth unlocked it.”