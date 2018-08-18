Old Photo Of The Queen Looking Windswept Becomes A Royally Funny Meme

An old snap of Queen Elizabeth II looking windswept has sent Redditors into a photo-editing frenzy.
The 2011 image of the British monarch clinging to her hat whilst visiting grandson Prince William at RAF Valley on Anglesey, an island off the coast of northwest Wales, went viral again Friday after Reddit user heartofspooks shared it to the site’s “PhotoshopBattles” thread.
Pop star Michael Jackson, actor John Travolta and Ryan Reynolds’ superhero character Deadpool all made an appearance as people reworked the photo in numerous amusing ways: