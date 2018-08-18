WEIRD NEWS
08/18/2018 03:48 am ET

Old Photo Of The Queen Looking Windswept Becomes A Royally Funny Meme

Michael Jackson, John Travolta and Deadpool all appear in reworked snaps of Queen Elizabeth visiting Prince William.
headshot
By Lee Moran

An old snap of Queen Elizabeth II looking windswept has sent Redditors into a photo-editing frenzy.

The 2011 image of the British monarch clinging to her hat whilst visiting grandson Prince William at RAF Valley on Anglesey, an island off the coast of northwest Wales, went viral again Friday after Reddit user heartofspooks shared it to the site’s “PhotoshopBattles” thread. 

Phil Noble / Reuters

Pop star Michael Jackson, actor John Travolta and Ryan Reynolds’ superhero character Deadpool all made an appearance as people reworked the photo in numerous amusing ways:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Surfin' USA
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Prince William Royal Families Deadpool
Old Photo Of The Queen Looking Windswept Becomes A Royally Funny Meme
CONVERSATIONS