Queens United/Reinas Unitas-The Ladies of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Hit The Stage For The People Of Puerto Rico!

RuPaul herself has, as she says, released “over one hundred queens into the wild” and Mama Ru seems to have taught her girls well. These ladies are taking the platform that they've been given and using their powers for good and giving back to the island of Puerto Rico with “Queens United/Reinas Unidas” on November 6th in Minneapolis, MN.

Hosted by Ginger Minj and Naysha Lopez, the lineup includes ladies from various seasons, putting their collective talents tougher for an amazing cause.

The full lineup includes Acid Betty, Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Bob the Drag Queen, Chad Michaels, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Ginger Minj, Jade Jolie, Jade Sotomayor, Jaidynn Diore Fierce, Jessica Wild, Jiggly Caliente, Katya, Kimora Blac, Naysha Lopez, Nicole Paige Brooks, Madame LaQueer, Manila Luzon, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Max, Milk, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Mystique Summers, Ongina, Phoenix, Pandora Boxx, Phi Phi O'Hara, Trinity K. Bonet, and Yara Sofia.

Like they say, it only take a single match to light a fire, and this match was stuck by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2” veteran Phi Phi O’Hara. While O’Hara’s image may be polarizing and controversial on screen, the Phi Phi off screen is much more interested in rallying her “Drag Race” sisters for a cause much bigger than themselves. In between gigs and the final stages of planning for “Queens United” I sat down for a quick chat with Ms. O’Hara.

How did you end up being the so-called drag wrangler for this huge benefit for Puerto Rico that you are putting on? You know what, I just tweeted it. My husband Mikhael has family that at the time, he did not have contact with. I felt terrible and really wanted to do something. His mother called very upset and just wanted to make sure her family was all right. I was on twitter a few hours later and I saw that (Season Six “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant) April Carrion was tweeting how bad it really was in Puerto Rico. People were fighting over gas, they were relying on generators, things like that. I started thinking and I mean, “Drag Race” girls do make a good amount of money, that is not a secret. I started to think that If they got together for just one night and donated their time, all the door money, merchandise sales, their tips, everything, we could make a huge deal of money. I kind of just put people on the spot and just tweeted that suggestion out, asking people to tag their queens. It kicked off from there and it has been so crazy.

You have notoriously had issues with some of your fellow queens on screen during your various “Drag Race” seasons and some have had an issue with your direct approach and honesty. You know, it’s so funny, even about this event, people will still talk shit (laughs). I don’t get it, but it is what it is. It’s not about me or the other girls right now though, it’s completely about Puerto Rico.

Speaking of personality conflicts, some of the ladies do have issues with each other. Do you think this event will hopefully help some of the ladies see things in a different light and put issues behind them? I don’t know, maybe for the night (laughs). I know that there have been beef with girls in the past, but they are all pros and are putting it in the past for the night. I mean, Alyssa (Edwards) and I had a beef and she’s doing a donation for this event also. Drag is like fighting with your family; we can look past it for at least one night.

With the amount of girls performing, this is about to turn into “Live Aid” for “Drag Race” girls! (Laughs) Yeah, I told some of the girls that we would have to do some group numbers to cut down on time a bit. Luckily, we have some group numbers set up already.

How has life been for Phi Phi O’Hara otherwise recently? You know, I can’t complain. Literally every weekend I have been gone and even in my free time, doing this show has taken so much time, but it’s so worth it!

Tickets available now at First-Avenue.com VIP Meet and Greet is at 7 PM and includes picture with the entire cast (subject to availability) and early entry into the venue.

All proceeds from the show -- tickets, meets and greets and merch sales -- will go to Somos Una Voz, a relief initiative started by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. The foundation is rushing food, shelter, medicine, power and means of communication to Puerto Ricans in need after the island’s devastating natural disasters.