Can You Believe 'Queer Eye' Got Nominated For 4 Emmys?

The Emmys just got an extra dose of fabulousness from Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

The hit makeover series (or make-better as it’s known on the show) scored an impressive four nods when the nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday morning.

Hold on, we need a moment.

“Queer Eye,” which dropped its second season on the streaming service this summer, is competing in four categories: Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program.

To achieve Emmys glory in the first category, the show will have to best competitors Antiques Roadshow,” “Fixer Upper,” “Lip Sync Battle,” “Shark Tank” and “Who Do You Think You Are?”

The show’s four nominations are but a drop in the Netflix bucket, with the streaming service scoring a record-breaking 122 nominations this year. HBO has long enjoyed its reign as the most awarded network around, but its 17-year streak is over.

The Fab Five ― Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness ― all took to social media to celebrate the news, with each posting tributes to the cast and crew, as well as the original “Queer Eye” guys.

“To be recognized in this way moves me to tears, the gratitude, the love, gahhhhhh!!” Van Ness wrote alongside a group selfie.

“Insanely grateful and proud of every associate producer, assistant, executive, production team member, casting, editors, show runners, and OG Fab Five for making it all possible,” Porowski added on Twitter.

Queer Eye nominated for 4 Emmys. Insanely grateful and proud of every associate producer, assistant, executive, production team member, casting, editors, show runners, and OG Fab Five for making it all possible. Oh, and @tanfrance @bobbyberk @KaramoBrown @jvn too duh. ❤️ — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) July 12, 2018

Van Ness, the show’s grooming expert, was also nominated for his “Game of Thrones” recap series “Gay of Thrones,” which picked up a nod for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Thankfully, his reaction to his double nomination was caught on camera, as the rest of the Fab Five gathers around him for a big group hug.

JVN's reaction to finding out #QueerEye AND #GayOfThrones scored Emmy noms this morning is too pure — and then there's Tan, Antoni, Karmo, and Bobby's reaction to his double nom 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GnCVKJtTsw — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2018

Can you believe?!