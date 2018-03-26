'Queer Eye' Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Get ready for more “Queer Eye” in 2019.

The critically acclaimed, phenomenally popular reboot of the makeover series will return for a second season next year, Netflix announced.

The “Queer Eye” team confirmed the news on Twitter Monday with a short video featuring the show’s “Fab Five,” Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

Things keep getting better ✨🙌🌟 pic.twitter.com/pKBMk0BjkK — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 26, 2018

Also slated to return to Netflix next year are “Dope,” “Drug Lords,” “Nailed It!” and “The Toys That Made Us.” The streaming service didn’t provide premiere dates for the renewed series, with the exception of “Dope,” which kicks off April 20.

The four renewed series are “indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” Netflix’s vice president of content, Bela Bajaria, told HuffPost in an email.

“These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats,” Bajaria added. “They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy ― and that’s just ‘Queer Eye.’”