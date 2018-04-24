'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Talks About His 'Fluid' Sexuality

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski recently lit social media on fire with his debonair smile and fit frame, but now the food and wine specialist is sharing something else: his feelings about sexuality.
“I’ve always considered myself a little more fluid along the spectrum. So even being called bisexual... I remember in my early twenties I was like, ‘But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?’” said Porowski in the May issue of Gay Times.
He elaborated on his fluidity, saying that perhaps it’s just his “rebellious nature.”
“I’m me, I’m Antoni, and I’m all these things. Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it’s part of their identity,” he said.
“For me personally, I’ve never really had a label for myself. Today I’m gay, I’m in a gay relationship, and that’s where I am. That’s good enough for me.”
Porowski is currently in a relationship with photographer Joey Krietemeyer.
Porowski has previously talked about his sexuality, noting that he’s been more reserved in talking about it because he feels it’s “intimate” and not anything that he’s ashamed of.
“I don’t know many people who have a path similar to mine, so I’ve always been a little more reticent to be as open about it. I’m also not somebody who talks about sexuality that much. I’m a little old school in that sense,” he said in an interview with GQ in February.
He also said in the same interview: “Some people have their sexuality really at the forefront of who they are, and I applaud those people. You look at somebody like [“Queer Eye” co-star] Jonathan [Van Ness], who I envy the comfort that he has in his own skin.”