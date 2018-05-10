'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Engaged To Director Ian Jordan

Can you believe?!

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown got engaged to his longtime boyfriend, director Ian Jordan, on Wednesday night surrounded by co-hosts Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

The show’s culture expert popped the question during Jordan’s surprise 40th birthday party at SBE Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood with the help of his two adult sons, Jason and Chris.

“You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” Brown told Jordan with tears running down his face, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You made me feel like I could do anything.”

Then Brown got down on one knee and proposed with matching engraved David Yurman rings, as the room burst into applause.

“I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives. Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”

The former “Real World” star, who’s been dating Jordan for eight years, flew in his newly minted fiancé’s family to witness the special moment.

Brown’s own “Queer Eye” family was certainly emotional, with each member sharing heartfelt tributes to the couple on social media.

“Fully crying,” Van Ness posted on his Instagram Stories. “He produced this so well.”

“OMG!” France wrote. “I couldn’t be happier for you, KK and Ian!”

“So, I just realized through all of Karamo and Ian’s proposal I didn’t post one video. It was almost like I wasn’t there!” Berk also said on Instagram. “I was so caught up in the moment that I just wanted to experience it in real life. I love you both. Congratulations!”

Rob Kim via Getty Images Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown visit SiriusXM Studios.

Before the proposal, Brown shared a touching birthday tribute to the “love of his life” on Instagram.

“I love you because of your heart, your humor but mostly because you don’t mind serving #GlamourShots realness w/ me anytime I ask,” Brown wrote in the caption of a photo of them. “I pray today and this year brings you everything your heart desires.”

Brown isn’t the only one to find love lately. One of the Netflix show’s most memorable subjects, Tom Jackson, recently remarried his ex-wife Abby, who was also featured in the show.