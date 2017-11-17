Queer Family: Hey, I love you

Bigger than my fear is my love for you. You, you might be someone I’ve spoken with once or someone I’ve held close, but I know you. Because as I look up at that star-filled sky, I know you’re out there looking too.

While you’re out there, sifting through the latest headlines, I want you to know I’m out here too. I’m here thinking of you. I’m thinking of my trans family, my queer family, I’m thinking of everyone that is getting completely violated by all these insane executive decisions.

But I’m also thinking of how fucking lovely you are. How you know when to be tender and when to be strong. How you are brave, in that beyond sort of way. I’m thinking about how clever you are, especially when it comes to march signs!

I’m thinking about you dancing in a nightclub with 100s of other queers and laughing. I’m thinking of how powerful your womb is. How you’d stop at nothing to protect your brother or sister. How you know just the right thing to say. I’m thinking of the time you stood up. I’m thinking of the time you simply existed. And I might not be beside you right now. I might not hold a physical space in your life. But I’m with you. I love you.