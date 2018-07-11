Here's A Great Way To Talk To Kids About Bullying And Chosen Families

Now wrapping its third season, the popular web series “Queer Kid Stuff” breaks down LGBTQ themes, experiences and ideas in ways that are fun and easy for young viewers to comprehend.

One of two new installments this week takes a more serious turn, with host Lindsay Amer and her co-host, Teddy, tackling the issue of bullying. (Check out that episode above.)

“Queer folks ― including queer kids and young people ― face hardships and inequality every day,” Amer told HuffPost. “I am committed to spreading queer joy, but that joy stems from a whole lot of pain, and it is important to acknowledge those roots for young people.”

The second, more lighthearted episode takes a look the topic of chosen, or nontraditional, families. Likening a chosen family to a soccer team, Amer says, “You work together to score goals and try to win with teamwork.” (Catch that episode below.)

“It’s not about winning and losing,” she explains. “It’s about living life together.”

Amer is at work on the fourth season of “Queer Kid Stuff. She expects to begin releasing new episodes on her YouTube channel (which boasts over 10,000 subscribers) in September.