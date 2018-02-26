Here's A Lovely Way To Talk To Kids About What It Means To Come Out

“My gender is something I’ve been actively questioning over the last year or so,” Amer told HuffPost. “I’ve always had the inkling that something was a little off in my pronouns and identifiers, and with nonbinary identities becoming more represented within the queer community, I felt like I finally had the language to name it. I wanted to come out to Teddy and to my audience because I felt it was important to represent that change is OK, and to show my whole authentic self to them. If I’m not being authentic and sharing myself fully, how can I expect them to do that in their lives?”