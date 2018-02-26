Here's A Lovely Way To Talk To Kids About What It Means To Come Out

The latest episode of a powerful LGBTQ educational YouTube series for kids is tackling a quintessential part of being queer: the process of coming out.
“Queer Kid Stuff” is a project created by and starring Lindsay Amer that breaks down LGBTQ themes, experiences and ideas in ways that are accessible and fun for children.
In this episode, Amer uses her own narrative of coming out as nonbinary to her co-host Teddy to engage in a discussion about what coming out means for LGBTQ people on a larger scale.
“My gender is something I’ve been actively questioning over the last year or so,” Amer told HuffPost. “I’ve always had the inkling that something was a little off in my pronouns and identifiers, and with nonbinary identities becoming more represented within the queer community, I felt like I finally had the language to name it. I wanted to come out to Teddy and to my audience because I felt it was important to represent that change is OK, and to show my whole authentic self to them. If I’m not being authentic and sharing myself fully, how can I expect them to do that in their lives?”
