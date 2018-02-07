Here's An Amazing Way To Explain Non-Binary Identities To Kids

“We’ve talked a lot about gender and pronouns on the show and I thought it was time to actually put a name to the concept,” New York-based host Lindsay Amer told HuffPost. “Words like ‘binary’ and ‘non-binary’ are not as difficult to understand as adults make them out to be and I think it’s important to use the correct words when we are communicating with young people. If they can’t pronounce it or fully comprehend the vocabulary now, that’s okay because the concept and idea of it are what matter most and that’s what sticks. What’s the harm in learning a new word?”