Here’s A Great Way To Talk To Kids About Safety In Schools

The latest episode of an LGBTQ educational YouTube series for kids tackles the timely, but essential, issue of school safety.

Lindsay Amer’s “Queer Kid Stuff” breaks down LGBTQ themes, experiences and ideas in ways that are accessible and fun for children. Previous installments have explored coming out, gender expression and drag culture.

“With scary things happening in the news, your grown-ups might have talked to you at home, or your teachers might’ve talked to you at school. You must have had to do new safety drills at school,” Amer tells her co-host, Teddy, in the video. “It’s OK to feel scared. Your grown-ups and teachers are scared, too. You’re not alone in feeling scared.”

Amer told HuffPost that she wanted to address school safety in response to the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

“Terrible news like this directly affects kids and their schools, and I wanted to make something for the adults who don’t have the words to talk to their kids about all of it,” she said. “It’s not easy to have these conversations, so I hope we can help.”

Check out Amer’s latest video above and head here for past episodes of “Queer Kid Stuff.”