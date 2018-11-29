Quentin Tarantino Marries Daniella Pick In Small L.A. Ceremony

“Pulp Fiction” director Quentin Tarantino has said “I do” to true romance.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick in Los Angeles on Wednesday, People reported.

The site posted a photo of the newlyweds surrounded by white flowers with “The Hateful Eight” director in a suit and the bride in a white gown and veil.

Tarantino, 55, met Pick, 35, while promoting “Inglourious Basterds” in Israel in 2009 and the couple got engaged in June 2017.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick met in 2009.

The pair exchanged vows at a private home in front of about 20 guests, including actors Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth, an unidentified source told E!. The couple was later seen hosting an after-party at nightspot Mr. Chow, the Blast reported.

The marriage is Tarantino’s first. “I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60,” he told GQ back in 2009. “But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.”