Question Everything You Know About Bread

When Nathan Myhrvold tells you everything you know about bread might not be true, you listen. The founder of Modernist Cuisine and his team have spent years debunking some of our most basic truths about cooking and now they are taking on their most specific topic yet. Modernist Bread is here to change the way you think about cooking and eating bread, and we are excited to have had the chance to sit down with Myhrvold and get a sneak peek.