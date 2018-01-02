Questioning Gender, Becoming Whole

Most people learn you must be either cis or trans, gay or straight – without space for ambiguity or uncertainty. Gender and sexual identity are seen as obvious, in the common narratives “I’ve always known I was gay” or “I’ve known I was trans since I was a little kid.” While these stories are true for some, they leave invisible the people who only discovered our identities after great strife, or who still just don’t know yet.

For many years, I simply wasn’t sure if I was a man, a woman, or neither. Having such little cultural recognition of trans identities, especially non-binary trans identities, meant much of my early questioning was only half-conscious. I often went no further than feeling horrified by toxic masculinity, not realizing that it was not only the violence taught to straight, cis men, but also the label “man” itself, that was the source of such pain in my life.

Examining gender and sexuality is no easy task. There is so much shame and misunderstanding around being queer and trans that it can feel easier to repress our questions. The stigma against any disruption of gendered expectations and roles, as well as sexual desires and acts, discourages experimentation. Feelings of danger and alienation, real or perceived, inhibit safe exploration. Even in queer and trans spaces, this can show up as feeling not queer or trans “enough,” pressure to pull off a certain queer aesthetic, and pressure to “figure out who you are already,” which “camp” you’re in.

Besides forcing many queer and trans people into the closet, all of these stigmas block the transformation that could come through the process of questioning. Looking deeply into the nature of gendered rules is what creates the foundation for changing harmful practices and institutions. Examining our own insecurities, repressed desires, and fixed views opens up space for everyone to be more free, with our gender and in our lives.

pixabay.com Gender rules are taught, not innate.

Even if you realize you are cis or straight after all, questioning is still important. In fact, even for people utterly certain they are (cis) men or women, I still encourage you to investigate gender. This intimate and vulnerable process can be deeply healing for everyone. People assigned-male might explore the pain of learned emotional repression, isolation, and the harmful behaviors that follow. Those assigned-female might explore the effects of living within male supremacy and misogyny, and any blocks to empowerment, boundary-setting, and honoring their voices that follow. As personal reflection, questioning can be an act of invaluable solidarity, to relate to the vulnerability of being trans and to unlearn harmful views.

To start, here are a few practices that have helped me on my gender journey so far. As you move through this process, keep a close awareness of your body’s reactions and your thoughts. Try to discern if your responses, especially negative ones, are a true sign something does not suit you or are simply a result of our internalized rules around gender. These experiments can be short or long, and you can do them with a safe friend at first for support and privacy.

1. Change your name and pronouns. Going by a different name and/or pronouns, especially with a different associated gender, is a chance to see what most resonates.

2. Change your expression. Expressing gender in new ways, especially not associated with your assigned-gender, can lead to unexpected gender euphoria. It can also expose strict ideas about gender roles, creating an opportunity for healing and unlearning. Here are a few possible ideas that are low-stakes and (mostly) temporary. This is sometimes called “social transitioning,” but it can also simply be experimentation.

Change your hairstyle or dye your hair

Get piercings or remove them

Start or stop wearing make-up and nail polish

Change your clothing – the style, shape, color, texture

Shave or stop shaving various parts of your body

Change your accessories, such as jewelry

Get a tattoo

3. Visualize your future self. Imagine moving through the world in a differently gendered way. Try forgetting any possible negative reactions by others. How do you imagine yourself? Who do you want to be in the world? What do you experience in your body as you let this image grow? Is there any feeling of relief, excitement, or fear?

4. Educate yourself. Learn about gender and sexuality. Read or watch personal narratives of queer/trans people. Journal or reflect on what rules and conditioning you’ve received. What parts of yourself have you had to reject to survive in this world?

5. Build community. Queer and trans people are often profoundly isolated, including from each other. Attending support groups and developing intimate relationships with other queer and trans people helped me see how questioning can be playful and offered models for how I want to live my gender.

When I’m honest, I know that I will always be questioning. Even though it is clear to me that I am queer, trans, and non-monogamous, my gender and sexual life will never be fixed or finished. There will always be limits to blur or break, communities to create or change, expressions to try on.