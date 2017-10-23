Questions for Women to Ask on Her First Solo Trip?

Women apologize for asking questions prior to booking a trip. Women who have not traveled solo before need to ask as many questions as make them comfortable. A written list is helpful. A written list that continues to add the kind of questions that keep you awake at night is even more helpful.

Here are some questions to ask if this is your first solo trip:

How much information will be sent to me before the trip?

We recommend solid country information. In addition, the tour operator should add helpful hints garnered from prior trips- electricity, plugs and all that practical stuff. An example is: ATM’s can run out of currency in some countries; do not let your cash fund fall below xxxx amount. We also recommend helpful hints geared to women. An example might be: If you might need tampons, bring your own as in some countries only pads are available. Or for seniors: bring all prescriptions in the generic so a local doctor can read them.

Will there be a list of everyone on the trip. It is hard to remember names, and names make the trip feel more personal. Obviously you need all the contacts for where you are staying and who locally is responsible for your well being.

Is there a 24/7 number emergency?. And information on cell phone usage is important. You might not know that turning off roaming to save money or downloading whatsapp.com for wifi calls will be helpful.

Is there travel insurance? Tour operators need an insurance license to offer this to travelers.

What are the distances covered each day if this is a trip moving a lot?

Describe your limitations and ask what you would do if the itinerary includes one? This might be an allergy to animals and you are worried about the farm country lunch? Or you do not like escalators and are staying in a modern hotel? Or you wear a wig and do not want your room share to be surprised?

Number of suitcases and wardrobe? Many new to solo travel are also used to overpacking. What is overpacking exactly? For each of us the definition is different. ie If your weight fluctuates, you tend to pack more. If this is a celebration trip, you might bring new clothes that are part of your personal celebration!

Limit your wardrobe to what you need not what you love to wear. Travel is rarely a fashion show;and honestly, we are all sort of messy while on the road.

Is there a packing list with your documents!

Ask how much money you should bring? Besides the base price of the trip, ask how much cash should you bring, credit card types, and ATM cards. Amex might not be accepted where you are going? You might need to talk to your bank before using an ATM card overseas? Do you need local currency as you depart the plane? We like to go through an itinerary day by day and fill in money needs for meals/drinks/miscellaneous like bottled water.

If you are nervous, talk about it and let us help you clear you mind and enjoy the planning. Often after trips are over, we hear: I was so scared and now I feel like a veteran. Don’t start out scared, start our smart.

