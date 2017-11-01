Quick Take on the Hottest New Marijuana Product Moonrocks

Q: So let's start with the basics. Can you explain to me what Moonrocks are?
A: The Moonrock is a very powerful marijuana product. We have Top Shelf Flower, Glazed With, Rosin and Rolled in Keif.
Q: What separates Moonrocks from other competitive products?
A: Our branding, quality assurance and celebrity endorsements.
Q: How has state and federal regulations affected your business?
A: We have been operating our business with all likely scenarios in mind. We are still figuring out these regulations.
Q: Who are some of your brand ambassadors? How and why did they become ambassadors?
A:. Many artists from the hip hop and industry and other music genres. They usually become ambassadors after sampling MoonRock and realizing its quality and potency.
Q: What has been the most valuable brand placement for Moonrocks and how did it affect your business?
A: Snoop Dogg. His support on social media has helped tremendously with brand recognition.
Q: What new products do you plan on adding?
A: Vape Cartridges and CBD products. Additionally, Zodiak has a policy of consistency, innovation and development ensuring regular introduction of new products
Q: What is your most popular product and why?
A: Moonrock Ice because of the potency. Nothing is stronger.
