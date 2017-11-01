Kofi Frimpong, Contributor
Quick Take on the Hottest New Marijuana Product Moonrocks

Moonrock
Q: So let's start with the basics. Can you explain to me what Moonrocks are?

A: The Moonrock is a very powerful marijuana product. We have Top Shelf Flower, Glazed With, Rosin and Rolled in Keif.

Q: What separates Moonrocks from other competitive products?

A: Our branding, quality assurance and celebrity endorsements.

Q: How has state and federal regulations affected your business?

A: We have been operating our business with all likely scenarios in mind. We are still figuring out these regulations.

Q: Who are some of your brand ambassadors? How and why did they become ambassadors?

A:. Many artists from the hip hop and industry and other music genres. They usually become ambassadors after sampling MoonRock and realizing its quality and potency.

Q: What has been the most valuable brand placement for Moonrocks and how did it affect your business?

A: Snoop Dogg. His support on social media has helped tremendously with brand recognition.  

Q: What new products do you plan on adding?

A:  Vape Cartridges and CBD products. Additionally, Zodiak has a policy of consistency, innovation and development ensuring regular introduction of new products

Q: What is your most popular product and why?

A: Moonrock Ice because of the potency. Nothing is stronger. 

