Quiet corners of Florida; lesser-known places you should check out this winter

Orlando you probably know about. Ditto Miami and Tampa/St. Pete. And maybe Fort Myers, too.

But there are plenty of quiet, fun corners of Florida that don’t get as much attention. Here’s one frequent Florida visitor’s look at four great options to try this winter.

VENICE This is a bit of a hidden beach town, just south of Sarasota. It was very much a society spot back in the day, with stars such as Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison making their way south for sun and sand. The population is getting younger now as folks discover the beautiful, quiet beaches and the pretty downtown, where you’ll find acres of parks and towering trees and where buildings are thankfully kept to a strict height limit. The beach is famous for shark’s teeth and there’s a pretty pier with a colorful, waterfront restaurant called Sharky’s. Folks in search of a bit more elegance should aim for the Crow’s Nest, located on a pretty marina with excellent seafood. The Inn at the Beach is right across the road from a fine stretch of sand. http://www.innatthebeach.com/

­­­­DELRAY BEACH This town doesn’t get a lot of press, sandwiched as it by Miami and Fort Lauderdale to the south and Palm Beach to the north. But it’s an adorable, walkable community with lovely, shaded outdoor cafes and a lively arts scene. Located in the refurbished Pineapple Grove Arts District, the Gallery Arts Garage features lively displays you might expect in Toronto or Calgary. Morikami Gardens (http://morikami.org/) is a Japanese center outside of town with lovely trees and lakes that also tells heartbreaking stories of settlers from Japan who tried to make a go of it here. The Seagate Hotel (http://www.theseagatehotel.com/) is a classy spot close to the beach. Folks on more of a budget should try the spiffy Hyatt Place (http://delraybeach.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html) in the heart of downtown.

APALACHICOLA This might be the coolest towns I’ve found yet in Florida, a way off-the-beaten-track city that’s east of Panama City Beach on the Florida Panhandle. You’ll find some cool shops and a very good craft brewery called Oyster City as well as crowded shops selling old buoys and pirate statues and other bric-a-brac. Gibson Inn (http://www.gibsoninn.com/) is a fine old hotel with a massive porch that just begs for a cold, frosty glass of lemonade or a brew from Oyster City. There’s surprisingly cool shopping, too, with a few stores that wouldn’t look out of place in South Beach. You can find great kayaking and solitude galore at nearby St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Reserve (http://www.fws.gov/saintvincent/), just west of town. A few minutes east is St. George Island, with a great lighthouse and family-style seafood joints.

AMELIA ISLAND

One of my favourite spots in Florida, with old-time charm oozing out of old-time brick buildings on the main street in Fernandina Beach. The Palace Saloon (http://www.thepalacesaloon.com/) in Fernandina is billed as the oldest in Florida, with glorious tin ceilings and a fantastic wooden bar with all the trimmings. The Pickers Market sports everything from aromatic candles and housewares to 1970’s CD’s. They also have a good selection of kitschy napkins and such. There’s a fun fort at the northern tip of the island called Fort Clinch (https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Fort-Clinch) that’s great for kids or history buffs, and there’s a cool museum that explains how the island once was home to the largest Black American winter resort in the U.S. and how the island has flourished under the flags of eight “nations” over the centuries. Luxury lovers will find plenty to like at the Ritz Carlton (http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/Properties/AmeliaIsland/Default.htm) , including tasty Salt restaurant and wonderful pools. Families would enjoy the Summer Beach condos (http://www.summerbeach.com/) , which are on a great stretch of sand.