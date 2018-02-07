Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump In Off-The-Rails Interview

Quincy Jones knows “too much, man.”

In a wild interview with Vulture, the music legend (and Pisces) said he knows the Clintons’ secrets, who shot Kennedy and all about Marlon Brando’s sex life.

Jones also gossiped about the celebrities he’s met during his more than 60-year career in the music industry (his pal Elon Musk apparently really wants Jones to go to Burning Man with him). And he clearly enjoys giving extremely candid opinions (Michael Jackson was greedy, U2 is over the hill and “Rock ain’t nothing but a white version of rhythm and blues, motherfucker.”)

And when these two conversational interests collide, it makes for some really engaging reading — because the 84-year-old mogul just DGAF anymore.

For example, Jones was pretty blunt about what he thinks about President Donald Trump and refers to his followers “uneducated rednecks.”

“I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic,” Jones said. “I can’t stand him.”

Then, with the subject of Trump on the table, Jones couldn’t help but spill a little tea and casually dropped this bombshell:

“I used to date Ivanka, you know.”

Jones elaborated on how his daughter Kidada (sister of Rashida Jones and daughter of Peggy Lipton) and designer Tommy Hilfiger helped set the two up.

“Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

Another highlight is Jones’ opinion about legendary rock band the Beatles.

“They were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherfuckers,” Jones said. “Paul [McCartney] was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo [Starr]? Don’t even talk about it.”

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning producer also sat down with GQ last week for an equally off-the-rails interview in which he shaded Taylor Swift and said he has 22 girlfriends around the world.