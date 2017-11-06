Rémy Martin's Cellar Master Gets Carte Blanche To Create A New Cognac, With Delicious Results

When your job is to make a cognac that tastes the same as the cognac you made last year, and the year before that, and the decade before that, and, hell, the century before that, you might assume that there’s not a whole lot of room for individual expression. Take the gent in question, Baptiste Loiseau, who was appointed Cellar Master of Rémy Martin in 2014, at the age of 34. “It took me seven years beside the previous Cellar Master to understand the style,” he says. “To make the selection of the eau de vie, the selection of the cask, the aging of course, and the final thing you learn is how to make the final blend, to maintain this consistency.”

Ah, consistency. Doesn’t sound too thrilling, right? But even a company that’s been around since 1724 knows that getting ahead in the booze biz in the 21st century requires shaking things up a little — respecting your heritage while trying out new things as well. So the powers that be at Rémy Martin gave Loiseau a unique and, frankly, mind-blowing opportunity. He was given carte blanche to create his own expression, to be released under his own name as a limited edition. And thus, the Carte Blanche a Baptiste Loiseau series was born. The first bottling was released last year; the second, Carte Blanche Merpins (named after the village in which the eau de vie was vatted and aged) has just come out in the U.S., with a worldwide release to follow in 2018.

Photo by Tony Sachs

Was it a lot of pressure to make a cognac that would bear his name? “No, it was fun. It was going back to the tasting notes, it was going back in the cellars to take new samples, and after, being in the tasting room with all these samples, doing a blind tasting and selecting what I really wanted to highlight as the superiority of Fine Champagne (the region from which the grapes that make Rémy’s cognacs come).... So I was really lucky.”