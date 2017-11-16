R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Womanhood is still not easy

I haven’t been a “girl” for a while, and yet the title of “woman” still strikes me as strange and unappealing. While society advertises the transition from boy to man as natural and generally positive, entering womanhood is riddled with far less optimism and remains burdened by far too many considerations. In 2017, I’d have thought we’d moved beyond this disparity. Yet here I stand– a woman uneasy with the prospects of what lies ahead.

Why am I uneasy?

After all, as girl the sky was the limit. I dreamed big (because the glass ceilings had not yet been installed). I said what I wanted (because I was still immune from world’s cruel looks and silent judgements). I did as I pleased (because the shackles that too often restrict women to a pre-approved script had not yet taken hold). As a girl, I possessed a certain innocence that kept everything within the realm of possibility and granted me immunity from starting sentences with, “as a girl…”

But I’m not a girl anymore.

I am a woman. *shiver*

And with that fact I have gradually become aware of the disadvantages of my gender that are long past outdated. Don’t get me wrong, I am far from ashamed. There are women past and present that are kicking ass and taking names. Queen Elizabeth I and II, Emma Watson, Anne Marie Slaughter, Oprah Winfrey, Melinda Gates, Serena Williams, Meryl Streep–one more time, Meryl Streep– Angela Merkel, Rosa Parks, J.K. Rowling, Michelle Obama, Katherine Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Marie Currie, Amelia Earhart, Malala Yousafzai, my mom, your mom– the list goes on and on and on...

These women, and millions not mentioned, refused to let anything keep them from dreaming, speaking, and acting, and I intend to follow in their footsteps. But I would be naïve to ignore the fact that the world is still against us. Despite continued and relentless efforts, women collectively hold an inferior status in the world. Remaining silent and keeping these disadvantages in the peripherals moves us nowhere but backwards. Life is not fair, and the everyday inconveniences woman deal with by default of being born are proof of just that.

So, why am I uneasy?

I am uneasy because as a woman in sight of college graduation and the all too real world…I’m waiting for the shoe to drop. For the past 20+ year I have lived in the ignorant bliss of an abnormal life. I’ve never been sexually harassed or assaulted, never felt disadvantaged by my gender (though that is not to say that I’ve never been aware of being one of few women in the room), never been ignored for my merit in disfavor of my anatomy, never felt the cold shoulder of bureaucracy as my legitimate claims are swept under the carpet.

I can confidently say that I am one of the lucky ones. I’m in the percentage of women that people (let’s be honest, mostly men) cite as they argue that we’ve moved past gender-discrimination; that the glass-ceiling has broken; that feminism is just a phase that will soon be unnecessary. I’m one of the woman who knows the struggles of my gender almost entirely second-hand. And that in and of itself is a privilege I am fully aware of. Yet the shoe that has already dropped for so many still hangs over my head– dangling by a thin string that is no creation of my imagination. It is entirely too real!

Even as I write and consider publishing this on a platform so large that my post will be buried the moment I hit submit, there is a voice in the back of my head questioning if it’s a smart move. Who’s going to read it? Could it come back to haunt me? Is speaking about women’s rights and frustrations online without the protection of anonymity or from a position of power taboo? They’re such ridiculous questions that they might actually be valid. It’s honestly a 50/50 shot.

So why am I uneasy?

I am uneasy because the world is a place where my discomfort is to be expected. My discomfort is the source of talks you have with your mom before going to college, secret company Excel spread-sheets about who to keep your distance from, common ground on which women from all races, backgrounds, nationalities, and cultures bond.

I am uneasy because as a woman in 2017 I still have to teach the world why it should respect me not as a mother, a sister, or a daughter– but as a human being. I have to show the world I am worth caring for instead of assuming that it will care for me until I give it reason to act otherwise. I have to earn my place in a world where decency is not a given.

I am uneasy because the very fact that I am uneasy is not enough to warrant action. A “because” is required.

As girls, we are protected by our status as children and can reach for the stars. As women, we are struck by reality and forced to face it head on. Am I ready? It doesn’t really matter, because the world waits for no one– especially women. Is it fair? No, but it’s life. I can only hope that in the years to come life includes far less slack jaws at the stories women tell and a far greater effort at keeping the shoe from dropping, yet again.