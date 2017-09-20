R. Kelly Accuser Alleges A ‘Trainer’ Taught Her How To Sexually Please Him At 16

During her interview, the 24-year-old said that when she was 16, Kelly introduced her to another woman in his alleged sex cult called “the trainer.”

“The trainer, it’s a woman — she trains you to please him sexually,” Pace said. “She told me how to please him, and she also taught me what I liked.”

Pace alleges that she was invited onto the singer’s tour bus only to discover him and the trainer naked. She said she felt confused and was visibly uncomfortable.

Kelly told her to remove her clothes, Pace recalled, and she and the woman “engaged in sexual activity.” Pace said she was scared during the experience.

In July, BuzzFeed News reported that Kelly is holding multiple women in an abusive sex cult. The women are allegedly lured under the pretense that the 50-year-old R&B artist will help with their budding music careers. Once they are in, Kelly — who is described by ex-members of his entourage as a “puppet master” — controls every aspect of their lives. The women are reportedly assigned bedrooms and have to call Kelly “Daddy” and ask him permission to do simple tasks like use the bathroom.

According to Pace, the abuse doesn’t end there. She also said on “The Real” that Kelly would “slap you in your face,” “physically harm you” and “lock you in a room for days” as punishment.

She said she escaped Kelly’s cult by telling him one day that she was going to go to her uncle’s nearby home to pick up a pair of shoes. She was instructed to come right back, but did not.

“At that moment, I knew when I got out the house, I wasn’t going back. I refused. I left everything behind and never looked back,” she said.

Pace told BuzzFeed News she didn’t press charges against Kelly because she didn’t think he’d be convicted, much like his 2008 child pornography case in which he was acquitted. She instead settled for an undisclosed amount out of court and agreed to sign a nondisclosure.

She said she broke the agreement out of concern for the other girls that still live with Kelly, who she said “kind of reminds me of Charles Manson.”