Gutsy Raccoon Gives New Meaning To 'Police Ride-Along'

A cheeky raccoon stole a ride on a moving police car in Colorado on Wednesday night.

The critter jumped onto a Colorado Springs Police Department vehicle’s windshield as the officer behind the wheel was headed to the scene of a serious car crash.

The officer, Christopher Frabbiele, was “pawsitively surprised” at his unexpected passenger, the department wrote on Facebook. And by the looks of these photographs that the department also shared online, much could be said of the startled-looking raccoon:

Police said Frabbiele “found a safe place to pull over” to snap the pictures.