WEIRD NEWS
09/23/2017 09:17 am ET

Gutsy Raccoon Gives New Meaning To 'Police Ride-Along'

An officer was "pawsitively surprised" when the critter hitched a patrol car ride.
By Lee Moran

A cheeky raccoon stole a ride on a moving police car in Colorado on Wednesday night.

The critter jumped onto a Colorado Springs Police Department vehicle’s windshield as the officer behind the wheel was headed to the scene of a serious car crash.

The officer, Christopher Frabbiele, was “pawsitively surprised” at his unexpected passenger, the department wrote on Facebook. And by the looks of these photographs that the department also shared online, much could be said of the startled-looking raccoon:

Police said Frabbiele “found a safe place to pull over” to snap the pictures.

The raccoon then safely hopped off the vehicle and fled the scene, according to The Denver Post.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Raccoons!
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Police Colorado Wildlife
Gutsy Raccoon Gives New Meaning To 'Police Ride-Along'
CONVERSATIONS