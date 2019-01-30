Rachel Brosnahan Is The New Face Of Collection Inspired By Late Aunt Kate Spade

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan is memorializing late aunt Kate Spade through their shared love of fashion seven months after her death.

The actress is officially the new face of Frances Valentine, the accessories brand Spade and husband Andy launched in 2016 and named after their 13-year-old daughter.

The spring collection features a variety of signature colorful handbags inspired by the late fashion icon and her family, with Brosnahan modeling the items in a gorgeous new campaign.

“I don’t believe the search for ways to commemorate, to honor and to keep someone you love’s memory alive ever ends, but I’m so grateful for this collaboration,” Brosnahan wrote on Instagram Wednesday announcing the collection. “Spring was Katy’s favorite season. This collection is a celebration of her life, her spirit, her legacy and her love of a good color pop (or six).”

“She was a force of nature and a heck of a good time,” the actress added.

Spade died by suicide in June 2018 at age 55, sending shockwaves through the fashion industry.

The late designer’s best friend and business partner, Elyce Arons, has since taken over as the brand’s CEO and approached Brosnahan about the partnership, which the actress described as “the most natural thing.”

“I think when you lose someone you love very, very much, you spend a lot of time trying to think about how to keep their spirit alive, how they can live on for you, and that’s through memories,” Brosnahan said during an interview on “Today” Wednesday morning. “In Katy’s case, there is so much of her, and this was an opportunity for us to celebrate her life and her legacy and how much she meant not only to us, but to so many other people and the impact that she’s had on the fashion industry.”

Walter McBride via Getty Images Kate Spade and Rachel Brosnahan pictured together at a movie premiere in 2014.

Brosnahan, whose mother Carol was Spade’s sister, said the outpouring of love and support the family received following her death “really meant a lot to us” and helps keep her memory alive.

“It was a really special experience and the collection is just beautiful,” Brosnahan said of shooting the campaign.

The Emmy-winner broke her silence the day after Spade’s death with a sweet video of her aunt dancing in happier times, describing her aunt as “exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck.”