Trump Accuser Wins Democratic Nomination For Ohio Legislature

Rachel Crooks, who is among the women accusing President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, won the Democratic nomination for a seat in Ohio’s House of Representatives in Tuesday’s primary election.

“We’re still waiting for the final count, but it was uncontested, so we’re happy,” campaign manager Chris Liebold told The Washington Post. “We look forward to the race ahead.”

Crooks, the director of international student recruitment at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, claims that Trump kissed her without her consent in the lobby of Trump Tower in 2005, when she worked as a receptionist in the building.

“It was so inappropriate,” she told The New York Times in October 2016. “I was so upset that he thought I was so insignificant that he could do that.”

Trump denied the claim, and said kissing a stranger in a public place would constitute bizarre behavior:

A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Crooks now faces incumbent Rep. Bill Reineke (R) in a historically red district. She said she hopes to gain momentum from female empowerment ― an unprecedented number of women are running for office this year.

“Women are uniting,” Crooks told Cosmopolitan magazine this year. “The momentum is now. I want to be part of it.”