Rachel Maddow Can't Get Over 1 'Refreshing' Aspect Of Matthew Whitaker's Testimony

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had some fun with footage of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” gave viewers “a cool, crisp, refreshing taste” of what the hearing was like — with a supercut of Whitaker repeatedly drinking from bottles of water.

“I don’t know if Matthew Whitaker was especially thirsty just today or maybe he’s just conscientious of hydration,” said Maddow, who also lightheartedly likened it to “a lullaby for your kidney health.”