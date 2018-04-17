Rachel Platten Flubs National Anthem And Has To Start Over Twice

Singer Rachel Platten, known for “Fight Song” and the Nationwide insurance jingle, can now add national anthem bungler to her credits.

Her repeatedly botched rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is making the rounds on the internet.

Platten was doing the honors at the home debut of the Utah Royals FC in a National Women’s Soccer League match in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday. But it didn’t go well at all.

She had to restart the anthem twice because she forgot the words, outlets reported. Then the crowd pitched in to help.

Land of the free and the home of the nervous?

Watch below.

Platten on Monday tweeted her apologies, saying she was “so embarrassed.” “My mind just went blank,” she told People.

still feeling so embarrassed about this. I'm so sorry to everyone - once again.https://t.co/69mGL9t88N — Rachel Platten (@RachelPlatten) April 17, 2018