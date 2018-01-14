Rachel Walstrum, She Struggles...She Lives in Recovery & She Helps Others Find Hope

Rachel Walstrum, She Struggled, Then She Empowered Herself, She CNQR'D Her Pain

I silently suffered for many years. Today, I strive for mental wellness every single day, and it is my goal to tell my story and help end the stigma towards mental illness. - Rachel Walstrum

I also feel that its important to know that I overdosed on my own prescribed medication.

The reality is, many of us suffer silently in the throes of mental illness and the impact it has on our ability to live normal, stable, comfortable lives. Not to mention the intense and powerful impact it has on those around us who love us dearly. I’ve lived with brain pain since I was 17 years old! As is the case for so many others, Rachel Walstrum’s story is woven through the threads of mental illness and substance use disorder, and it didn’t happen overnight.

Rachel and Her Mom & Dad

She didn’t wake up one morning to find herself strangely mired in the struggle of addiction and untreated mental illness. Her mother and father both lived with substance use disorder and are currently in recovery. They’ve managed to stay sober since before Rachel was born.

Rachel’s parents separated and ultimately were divorced by the time she was five years old.

Rachel is 20 years old today. But despite her young age she’s experienced a family history that includes a wide array of issues related to mental illness and the heartbreak from the grasp of addiction. As she grew up she watched her brother fall prey to heroin addiction. It started off with his experimentation with other substances, and it nearly took his life. This of course changed the course of hers.

Rachel and her best bud

He managed to get clean and he’s stayed in recovery since Rachel was 12 years old, setting a positive example that people can endure and change if they take the steps necessary to sobriety and living mentally well.

Sobriety is something that’s been fortunate to have stuck with the people who are close to her as they’ve persevered through challenges. Growing up, Rachel says she felt a sense of depression and severe anxiety by the time she hit puberty. Yet She endured, even feeling an intense disconnect from her friends and even her family at times. At 15 years old she was diagnosed with mental illness and began taking medication and going to therapy.

Rachel and The Family

Her breaking point happened at the end of her senior year of high school when Rachel attempted to die by suicide. She overdosed on prescribed medication. It was predicated by her own drug use, experimentation, and risky sexual behavior. She survived the attempt, & all of the things that led up to it. Seventeen years ago I survived- a jump off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, CA. Much like Rachel, In the wake of my survival, and recovery, of which I am still in today. I found myself at a turning point. The lessons learned by both of us, enabled us to take a deep and long look at our inner selves, & find a great sense of purpose and direction.

When we suffering mentally, or live with suicidal thoughts, all of us at the #CNQRCollective are able to ask those around us, our support network of family, friends, clinicians, doctors, therapists, even strangers who come into your life each day- for help. We no longer silence our pain. We live and fight in the open. Utilizing everyday tools to manage our life long mental battles. We all recognize that speaking up about our pain does not make us a burden, nor does it make us weak. In fact, it only makes us stronger, and gives us the ability to succeed in life.

Rachel’s message is being able to talk about her struggles and live with them, not just merely to survive but to work hard and thrive. That’s the only way we can become mentally well! She’s created a treatment plan and made steps to ensure she’ll continue to point forward in life. She wishes to be able to use the struggles of her past in a positive way that helps promote healthy living for others.

Working to decrease discrimination toward those with diagnosable mental health conditions, and behavioral health challenges is our goal. Together we are stronger than apart and our difference can be felt ten fold.

Rachel has a huge family, they all get along, and they are an amazing support system, especially her mom and dad who have done nothing but set a healthy example of life and happiness in recovery.

Remember, as I always say... You can and will find a way in suicidal crisis to #BeHereTomorrow and every day after that. First you must forgive yourself, and accept that we all need guidance and help sometimes. You've got this...take it one day at a time. One step at a time. They are all baby steps.

We've got SEVERAL new YouTube series coming to the site very soon and also are proud to partner with other metal health movers and shakers through the CNQR (pronounced 'Conquer') Foundation and have some exciting events planned for 2018!

