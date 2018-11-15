Experiencing Anti-Semitism Or Racism In School? We Want To Hear From You.

A photo of dozens of male students from a Wisconsin high school making what looks like a Nazi salute has sparked outrage around the country this week. The school district and local police announced an investigation into the incident, although accounts of widespread racism at the institution, Baraboo High School, have also started to circulate.

But Baraboo isn’t an isolated incident. In March, HuffPost uncovered a Florida teacher with a white nationalist podcast. Swastikas and racist graffiti have popped up at schools across the nation.

We want to learn more about where these types of incidents are occurring and how they’re affecting students. If you have a story about witnessing or experiencing discrimination in school, please share it with us below.