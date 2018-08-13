ENTERTAINMENT
08/13/2018 11:10 pm ET

‘Racist’ Game Show Contestant Explains ‘Worst Pyramid Guess Of All-Time’

"It would be so funny if it wasn't me."
By Ed Mazza

Whoops! 

A ″$100,000 Pyramid” contestant made the flub of a lifetime when he associated former President Barack Obama with deceased terrorist Osama bin Laden

With actor and “Saturday Night Live” alum Tim Meadows sitting across from him, contestant Evan Kaufman was given “People whose last name is Obama” as a subject. 

After a heavy sigh, Kaufman let loose with “bin Laden” as his clue for Meadows.

As the clip went viral, Kaufman tweeted out a mea culpa explaining what he called “perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life,” complete with a #KillMe hashtag:  

