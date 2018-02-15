Radio Host Loses Gig After Calling Chloe Kim 'Little Hot Piece Of Ass'

Radio personality Patrick Connor is out of a job after he called Winter Olympics gold medalist Chloe Kim a “little hot piece of ass.”

Connor made the comment on Barstool Radio’s Sirius XM channel, but it was another of his employers, San Francisco radio station KNBR, that fired him Wednesday, news outlets reported. Connor hosted “The Shower Hour” at that station.

KNBR program director Jeremiah Crowe confirmed the parting to the San Jose Mercury News without elaborating.

Connor reportedly remained employed by Barstool.

Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images Chloe Kim celebrated her victory in the women's halfpipe.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Dallas Braden, host of the new Sirius XM “Dialed-In” show on which Connor made his crass remarks Tuesday, said Barstool understands the “severity and the seriousness of the comments made ... and that’s not who we are,” according to USA Today.

Connor apologized on Twitter, calling his words “lame and gross.”

While the world celebrated 17-year-old Kim’s spectacular victory in the women’s halfpipe, Connor said in audio captured by Deadspin: “She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.”