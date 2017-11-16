Radio Hosts Are Hopping Mad At Republican Candidate For Being Pro-Choice

On KNUS 710-AM Friday, host Dan Caplis announced, the "big news from Channel 4" that "Cynthia Coffman is now pro-choice."

Caplis was referring to a report Friday on Coffman's entrance into Colorado's gubernatorial race, in which CBS4 political specialist Shaun Boyd reported that Coffman "is pro-choice and pro-gay rights."

"It looks like the Coffman campaign has not tried to correct that," observed Caplis. And indeed the report remains uncorrected.

Yet, Caplis could not accept that Coffman is pro-choice, but if she is, he said, he won't support her.

"She would not be the Republican attorney general of Colorado if she had come out as pro-abortion," said Caplis. "She would not be in that position." "If she is now, as Channel 4 reports, pro-abortion, was she pro-abortion then and lied about it in order to get elected attorney general." Caplis continued. (Listen here, Nov. 10 hour one.)

CBS4 did not air footage or audio of Coffman saying she's pro-choice. Instead, it was reported by Boyd at the end of her piece.

The news story prompted Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell to state on Facebook that the Colorado Republican Party “should nominate pro-life candidates” and to do “otherwise is to abandon our values.”

Another KNUS radio host, Randy Corporon, joined Caplis to denounce Coffman's position.

"If she's willing to waver on, for me, a fundamental foundational principle, just because she thinks Colorado has gotten more and more blue, I can't support her," said KNUS' Randy Corporon, who's a founder of the Arapahoe County Tea Party and regularly hosts a Saturday morning show. "... I've been around her many times over the years, where all sorts of different conversations have come up, and I've never left with the impression that she was anything but pro-life."

Craig Silverman, Caplis' guest co-host Friday, speculated on air about the impact of Coffman's pro-choice stance on her dissolving marriage with U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO).

Silverman: She running while she's in the middle of a divorce with Mike Coffman. Is Mike Coffman pro-life?" Caplis: "He's a champion, a total champion for life." Silverman: "Do you think this is part of the reason they are getting divorced?" Caplis: "I have no eartly idea."

In the 2016 Colorado Senate race, former Colorado State University Athletic Director Jack Graham took a pro-choice stance, but lost to anti-choice Darryl Glenn, an El Paso County Commissioner who denounced Roe v. Wade. All other candidates in that primary took staunch anti-abortion positions.

Another pro-choice Republican candidate, Ellen Roberts, dropped out of consideration for the race after misrepresenting her pro-choice stance on a local radio show.