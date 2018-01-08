Radiohead Sues Lana Del Rey For Copyright Infringement

Radiohead is suing singer Lana Del Rey, claiming her song “Get Free” is a ripoff of their 1992 hit “Creep.”
Del Rey confirmed in a tweet that she was facing a lawsuit:
The songs share a similar — though common — chord progression.
Radiohead previously faced a lawsuit over “Creep” due to similarities with The Hollies’ 1974 song “The Air That I Breathe,” which was written by Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood. The songs also shared a similar chord progression.
After an out-of-court settlement, Hammond and Hazlewood were listed as co-writers of “Creep” on Radiohead’s Pablo Honey album, Pitchfork reported. Radiohead also had to pay royalties to The Hollies.
You can compare Del Rey’s “Get Free” and Radiohead’s “Creep” below: