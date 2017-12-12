Chicago Mayor: Our Motto Is A City Trump 'Will Never Sleep In'

Let Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel explain just why President Donald Trump is not welcome in the Windy City.

Emanuel, who previously served as chief of staff for former President Barack Obama, referred to Chicago as a “Trump-free zone” in September. During an appearance on “The Late Show” Monday night, he told host Stephen Colbert what he’d meant by that.

“Our motto: A city he’ll never sleep in,” Emanuel said. “We don’t want him here.”

Emanuel went on to highlight several policies of the Trump administration that he said were “wrong for the direction of the city,” and detailed how Chicago was eschewing each one.

“Donald Trump is driving forward looking through the rearview mirror, and I’m not going that way,” he added.