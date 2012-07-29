Who would have thought it would rain in London of all places?

What began as a sunny start to day two of the Olympic tennis competitions at Wimbledon Centre Court was rained out by a heavy downpour, forcing athletes and spectators running to find cover as rain delayed the games by three hours.

The Olympic tennis matches were moved inside for the first time in 100 years, as the Center Court's retractable roof was forced to shield the games from the heavy rain. Ten matches were postponed because of the weather, including first-round doubles matches involving the 2008 gold medal teams, the Williams sisters and Roger Federer - Stanislas Wawrinka, reports The Associated Press.

The rain also forced delays at equestrian events held in Greenwich, south east London. The Daily Mail reports a ten-minute delay was enforced during the dressage event, which New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson called "an absolute disgrace."

"I thought the British were meant to be sporting people. I'm serious," he complained to The Daily Mail. "They didn't mind the thunder and the lightning and the rain earlier, and then suddenly it's a ten-minute delay. To me, the weather wasn't bad enough to warrant that, it's just a bit of rain isn't it? I'm very frustrated with the organisers, I'd expect more from them at an Olympic Games."

