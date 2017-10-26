Ralph Lauren’s New Polo Looks Like a Letterman Jacket

On nearly every “Fall Look” Pinterest board, you’re likely to find a picture of Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal in all of their full Love Story East Coast preppy glory. So if the cooler temperatures and changing foliage has you itching to try a popped-collar aesthetic, nobody does that look better than Ralph Lauren. Luckily they launched a limited edition polo shirt today that is inspired by ’50s and ’60s letterman jackets. The shirt features a tiger patch that has an of-the-moment, more-is-more aesthetic but happens to be a staple of the brand’s from the ’90s. It’s the fourth in the The Limited Edition Polo Collection, alongside their stadium and tour jacket–inspired versions of the shirts.

The Collegiate Polo Shirt $225, Ralph Lauren

CAIRO - 14 October 2017: “It's the kind of clothes that mothers and daughters can wear, in terms of concept... It's not about age. It's about taste, and it's about lifestyle. I believe women of all ages can wear anything." - Ralph Lauren.

One of the classiest names in the world of fashion is Ralph Lauren. Born on October 14 1939, Lauren was born under name Ralph Lifshitz.

As a result of childish bullying, the infamous designer changed his name to Ralph Lauren at the age of 16, not knowing that it would later become a brand. He studied business at Baruch College but dropped out two years later.

In 1966 he wanted to create his own version of European-styled neckties, but the company he was working for rejected his project. However, he was persistent and in 1967, he took a $50,000 loan from a clothing manufacturer to open a necktie store under the label Polo.

He opened a Polo boutique on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, in 1971. A year later he released his trademark logo. According to the Famous People website, in 2007, Ralph Lauren had established over 35 boutiques in 23 locations, around the United States.”

Fun facts:

● Lauren grew up playing basketball and baseball.● He wanted to be a movie star.● He served in the American army from 1962 to 1964.

Another quote for the road:"I don't think women should look like costumes. I don't think they should look like fashion victims. I think these (clothes) are for women that want to look Great. They want to look smart."

Say hello to Ralph Lauren's newest limited-edition polo

23October2017

Jonathan Evans: Esquire US

The hits just keep on coming from Polo Ralph Lauren series of limited-edition polo shirts. We've already seen some strong offerings that took cues from sources ranging from post-WWII souvenir jackets to exploring the upper reaches of New York state, and now we've got one that looks to a very Polo design inspiration: classic collegiate style.

Specifically, the new 'Collegiate Polo' gets its design DNA from letterman sweaters and jackets from the '50s and '60s.

You can see it in the sweeping font of the logo on the chest, plus smaller details like the reinforced shoulders and the cleverly hidden stripe detailing on the collar.

But there's also a nod to early '90s Polo in there—the tiger patch is essentially Ralph Lauren's in-house mascot, and it made its first appearance on a Polo jacket back in 1993.