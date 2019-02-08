Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Won’t Resign Over Racist Yearbook Photo

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) told staffers on Friday he will not resign, despite calls for him to do so over a racist photo from his medical school yearbook page, The Associated Press reported.

Northam has come under fire since Big League Politics last week surfaced the governor’s page from the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, which features a photo of a man wearing blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit standing side by side.