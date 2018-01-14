Ramblings on Consciousness, AI, and the Bicameral Mind

“O, what a world of unseen visions and heard silences, this insubstantial country of the mind!”

Over winter break, I read an extraordinary book by psychologist Julian Jaynes titled "Origins of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind." Jaynes makes the fantastic assertion that human consciousness is not merely a biological phenomenon of firing neurons, but that it came into being around the 19th century BCE, paralleling the development of language, metaphors, and cultural evolution. This would mean that the ancient Greeks were not conscious! That consciousness is a cultural phenomenon instead of a biological one! Arguing that consciousness is merely the very tip of the iceberg of habit, assumptions, beliefs, and instincts, he writes "it is perfectly possible that there could have existed a race of men who spoke, judged, reasoned, solved problems, indeed did most of the things that we do, but were not conscious at all."

Jaynes believed that humans exist in two separate spheres - the physical, object-oriented world, and the mental world of decisions, fears, introspection, and consciousness. He argues, quite effectively, that in the psychology of early civilized humans, these two spheres were kept separate, and only through the development of language and decentralized cultural power did we develop the ability to inhabit both at the same time. Crucially, he cites language as one of the most influential factors in creating consciousness. THAT idea is the crux of my fascination with Jaynes - the thought that words, linguistics, and natural language hold the key to unlocking a deeper understanding of human consciousness. Cormac McCarthy's essay on the Kekule problem further emphasizes the role of language on creating the conscious mind, citing combinatorial grammar as the mechanism that enables the uniquely human gifts of poetry, prose, mathematics, and temporal transcendence.