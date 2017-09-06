Is this just fantasy?
Rami Malek looks eerily like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in a first-look photo released Tuesday for the 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Malek, of “Mr. Robot,” appears to bring at least the physical goods to play the rock legend.
Here’s the real Mercury at the 1985 Live Aid Concert:
And here’s Malek as Mercury in a photo posted by Entertainment Weekly:
And here they are, side by side:
The Bryan Singer-directed film features the band’s years leading up to its iconic performance at Live Aid, IMDB notes. The movie is scheduled for a Christmas Day release next year.
Mercury died at age 45 of complications from AIDS. He would have turned 71 on Tuesday.
