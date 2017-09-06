Is this just fantasy?

Rami Malek looks eerily like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in a first-look photo released Tuesday for the 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Malek, of “Mr. Robot,” appears to bring at least the physical goods to play the rock legend.

Here’s the real Mercury at the 1985 Live Aid Concert:

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images

And here’s Malek as Mercury in a photo posted by Entertainment Weekly:

And here they are, side by side:

Our first look at Bryan Singer's Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" is here: https://t.co/0NZQMab60N



Left: Rami Malek

Right: Freddie Mercury pic.twitter.com/9iJYYBSdpP — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 5, 2017