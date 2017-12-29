Rampant Corruption in Ukraine: Oil & Gas Industry at the Mercy of a Russian Oligarch

Ukraine is facing yet another corruption scandal in the oil & gas sector. This time around, it involves the acting head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine (“Derzhgeonadra”) Mr. Oleh Kyryliuk, who is accused of bribery, favoritism and cronyism with Russia and a close circle of the fugitive Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovych. Estimated budget losses are at least $5-7 billion annually.

Concern about energy security has grown in Ukraine over recent years with suggestions that increasing domestic gas production will allow the country to reduce its dependence on Russian energy and fight Moscow’s interference in the Ukrainian democracy. Russia, however, continues its attempts to hinder Ukraine’s energy independence ambitions. As Putin needs a corrupt and divided Ukraine, it comes as no surprise that Moscow is strategically placing pro-Russian oligarchs and has openly supported Ukraine’s ousted President Yanukovych, as well as his close allies in Ukraine.

A former Regions party member, a Ukrainian political party that birthed the likes of Yanukovych, Mr. Kyryliuk is the acting head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine (“Derzhgeonadra”), a Ukrainian state agency that grants mineral permits. It can issue or deny a permit, suspend or block operations of any company that produces oil, gas or coal – resources vital for the country.

Back when he led the Zhytomyr State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate, local business owners accused him of bribery and harassment. His appointment as the head of Derzhgeonadra came amid scandals over his alleged ties with the Russian real estate tycoon and the owner of MosCityGroup (MCG) Mr. Pavel Fuchs. Mr. Fuchs is said to be buying up Ukrainian assets, in particular, in the oil and gas sector, on behalf of Yanukovych and his entourage. Recently, Mr. Fuchs was put on a US travel ban list on fraud and money laundering charges. The FBI together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) launched an investigation. Recently, he was seen in the company of a notorious Ukrainian oligarch Mr. Ihor Kolomoyskyy, who fled to Switzerland, and is rumored to be secretly funding the opposition in Ukraine.

According to various media accounts, a People’s Front deputy Mr. Nikolay Martynenko used to be in charge of mineral rights distribution in the country. Corruption scandals swirling around him led to multiple investigations in Ukraine and Switzerland that remain open to this day.

As long as the likes of Martenenko and Kyryliuk are in office, the assets of Ihor Kolomoyskyy, Pavel Fuchs, Eduard Stavitskyy and others are well looked after. With complete control over Ukrainian oil & gas market, Mr. Kyryliuk and his backers are free to twist the arms of domestic oil & gas producers with unprecedented tariffs. According to the Ukrainian media, domestic oil & gas producers are pressured to pay $1 million to obtain a permit to develop a new well. Ay changes to the work plan would cost at least $250k.

This scandalous news left both Europe and the U.S. guessing whether Ukraine is ever going to combat corruption and claim its rightful place in the European family. US law enforcement authorities already teamed up with the NABU and opened an investigation against Mr. Kyryliuk and Derzhgeonadra.

A number of international media outlets have voiced concerns over the lack of transparency and predictability in the Ukrainian energy market, as well as high corruption levels. It is likely that Mr. Kyryliuk will be next to join Pavel Fuchs on the US travel ban list. With a visa-free regime, he might find shelter in Europe, however, it increasingly looks like Europe is going to regret opening its borders to the country that is drowning in corruption.

In February 2018, the U.S. administration is expected to submit to Congress a detailed report on Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act that could grant Ukraine financial assistance in the amount of $30 million, with potential investments exceeding $2-5 billion.