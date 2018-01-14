Rand Luxury Offers a Luxurious Escape During Sundance in Deer Valley

A two-day, invitation-only luxury experience, Bradford Rand and his team at RAND Luxury is set to present their 5th Annual “Luxury Escape” at St. Regis Deer Valley during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Commencing on Sunday, January 21 and Monday, January 22 in Park City, Utah, The Luxury Escape will offer guests an opportunity to relax and unwind amidst the crowds and activities on Main Street. Brand activations from several companies will sponsor this unique experience and give companies an opportunity to showcase their product while helping film industry professionals and talent take a break amidst the action.

Producing exclusive receptions of the most highly anticipated films of 2018, The Luxury Escape will start off on Sunday with a reception for Gamechanger Films to recognize their movies “Nancy,” “The Tale,” and “The Long Dumb Road.” Afterwards, the highly anticipated private dinner reception for “Monster” with producers including Tonya Lee, John Legend, Daniel Crown that stars A$AP Rocky, Jennifer Hudson, Nas will also be produced by RAND Luxury hosted at Grappa on Main Street and sponsored by Jet Aviation, Cohiba, and Thiel Audio.

Late Sunday evening at St. Regis Deerfield, guests can experience an evening reception hosted by the APA Agency. On Monday night, Whitewater Films will be hosting a reception to celebrate their film, “Halfway There.” The 2018 Sponsors of The Luxury Escape are set to include TOTO, Stella Artois, LaCroix Water, Echobox Audio, Breville, Alta Motors, Cohiba, Jet Aviation, Silvercar Rentals, and Thiel Audio.

Host - Bradford Rand with the lovely guests.