Rand Paul Says He'll Support Brett Kavanaugh's Nomination To Supreme Court

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced on Monday he will support the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The Kentucky Republican had previously expressed concerns about Kavanaugh’s stance on the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which bans “unreasonable” searches and seizures by government officials. In 2015, for example, Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion to a District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruling affirming the constitutionality of the National Security Agency’s warrantless phone records collection program.

But after meeting with Kavanaugh last week in his office for over an hour, and after reviewing his caseload, Paul said he hoped the conservative judge “will be more open to a Fourth Amendment that protects digital records and property.”

“Of course, my vote is not a single-issue vote, and much of my reading and conversation has been in trying to figure out exactly how good Judge Kavanaugh will be on other issues before the Court,” Paul said in a statement released by his office on Monday. “My conversation with Judge Kavanaugh reinforces my belief that he will evaluate cases before the Supreme Court from a textual and originalist point of view.

He added: “I believe he will carefully adhere to the Constitution and will take his job to protect individual liberty seriously.”